Avocado Oil Market Size to Boost USD 7,851 Million By 2026 | CAGR 5.7% - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Avocado Oil Market size is estimated to reach $7,851 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. Avocado oil is derived from the Persea Americana fruit and is used as an edible oil for cooking, cosmetics, and lubrication due to its moisturizing and regenerating qualities. Avocados, often known as butter peas or vegetable butter, are a Central American fruit. Avocado oil has a high potassium content, as well as vitamins A, D, and E, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agent, fatty acid, and monounsaturated fats. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key Takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Avocado Oil Market highlights the following areas -1. In 2020, North America dominated the Avocado Oil Market.2. The rise in the number of chronic illnesses and a rise in consumer health consciousness are both growing, are anticipated to help in the global expansion of the Avocado Oil Market.3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Avocado Oil Market report.4. However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Avocado Oil Market is the presence of alternatives to avocado oil which are becoming more common, and avocado oil is becoming more expensive.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. The Avocado Oil Market based on product can be further segmented into Virgin Oil, Extra Virgin Oil, Refined Oil, Blend and Others. Cancer of disease segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. Extra virgin avocado oil is getting prominence in growing countries including the United States, Canada, and Germany. This is owing to a growth in the popularity of avocado oil as a result of the rise in illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and myocardial infarction.2. North America dominated the Avocado Oil Market with a major share of 45.2% in the year 2020. This is mainly due to the increase in health challenges such as heart disease and chronic illnesses, which are caused by a high consumption of high-fat oils, which drives the demand for avocado oil.3. The Avocado Oil Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail and Others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment registers for the highest avocado oil market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to facts as these stores are incorporated with numerous alternatives and the availability of varieties of avocado oil from various brands.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Avocado Oil industry are -1. Spectrum Organic Products LLC2. Bella Vado Inc.3. La Tourangelle4. The Village Press5. Madana Inc