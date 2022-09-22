Clinical Sexologist Dr. Suzie Le Brocq to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a variety of medical conditions, digestive disorders, injuries, and bowel obstructions that result in having to get ostomy surgery and wear an ileostomy / colostomy bag, where a plastic pouch is placed over the stoma and collects feces outside of the body. Living with an ileostomy / colostomy bag can be life altering and a tremendous adjustment. When faced with this new reality, people can struggle with self-pity, self-loathing, depression, low self-esteem, and even complete denial. What kind of clothing can you wear? Can you hide it from the public? How do you shower? Can life actually ever be normal again?

Dr. Suzie Le Brocq is a top-notch clinical sexologist who has worked in the addiction treatment field for more than twenty years. She had a PhD in Clinical Sexology, is a Master Practitioner in Clinical Counseling and author of Ostomy 101 a survival kit to sexual healing. For the last couple of years her focus has been helping women on their journey back to healthy sexuality.

“Besides my clinical work I have become intensely centered on teaching and guiding female ostomates to tap into their feminine power, step into their greatness, and rise above any emotional or physical challenges they face. I passionately assist them in overcoming insecurities and recognize that their value doesn’t diminish because of having to wear an ileostomy / colostomy bag, they absolutely can live a fulfilling and joyful life.”

Dr. Suzie’s decision to help female ostomates is based on her own lived experience and real-life struggles, and in doing so she provides the emotional support that empowers others in restoring their inner harmony as they embrace their new bodies and lives with positivity. Her story begins when at only 14 years old her appendix ruptured, and she was rushed to emergency surgery. Although she was lucky to survive, over the years she began battling constipation that increasingly worsened till one day her bowels got completely blocked. From there she faced excruciating agony as she underwent nine surgeries battled severe illness like sepsis, had to learn to walk again, flatlined twice on the operating table, and was in a medically induced coma for ten days. Then when she woke up with an ileostomy bag the incredible shock she felt at seeing it on her body was indescribable. Fortunately, after several years she was able to have the ileostomy reversed and today she is living ostomy free. in high spirits, feeling overall much healthier, and living her best life. It has become her calling, purpose, and mission to share her story to help other women who face harrowing surgeries that can make them feel shame over their bodies.

“Even though I was incredibly grateful that modern medicine was able to save my life, there was no psychological support for what I went through and that is the gap I realized I needed to fill.”

Through evidence-based tools, step-by-step strategies, therapeutic interventions, guided meditation, psycho-therapeutic exercises, and her Kintsu Method, Dr. Suzie helps women develop a respectful and loving relationship with their physical bodies.

Dr. Suzie is currently offering the following on line courses: Accepting My New Normal, and Body Mastery - How to Master Your Ostomied Body. She has also opened up her schedule to The Golden Hour with Doc Le Brocq – which is a community based bi-weekly live Q&A to get high level education, coaching and support through her online community.

She also wrote a book titled book, Ostomy 101 A Survival Kit to Sexual Healing where she candidly discusses who we are as sexual beings, not just from a ‘sexual standpoint,’ but how we define ourselves as women from a human standpoint. In this book she teaches you how to authentically connect with your physical, spiritual and emotional bodies, how to build / rebuild an endearing relationship with ourselves, and ultimately how to embrace life with an ostomy.

One of the biggest conflict’s that women with an ostomy or women who have chronic illness, or those who gone through breast cancer and a mastectomy experience is body betrayal. The feeling of being betrayed by the very body that houses us. Dr. Suzie has done extensive research into the topic of body betrayal and has worked with thousands of women around this phenomenon.

Dr. Suzie says that although she has experienced such tremendous healing and love she reminds us that as resilient a she is, there were times in her darkest moments when she felt like there was no reason to go on. Now she realizes everything does happen for a reason because she’s here to teach us to live with gratitude, happiness, and self-acceptance.

“Throughout our life’s journey we have several choices. To give up or to go on. When we face trauma and adversity we end up ‘broken’, but, as we collect those broken pieces and add a little bit of magic (‘The Kintsu Method’), it makes us stronger, more beautiful, and ultimately unbreakable. My faith, resilience, and beauty came from overcoming my tragedies and I’m absolutely worth more now that I have been broken and put back together with gold. I know it’s all been worth it if one person didn’t struggle the way I did.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Suzie Le Brocq in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday September 26th at 3 p.m. EST and on Monday October 3rd at 3 p.m. EST with Jim Masters.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit

www.doclebrocq.com/gold

www.iamasexaddict.com

www.newlifepsychology.ca

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno