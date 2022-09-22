Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 35.0% to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market size was valued at $298.75 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,099.38 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 35.0% from 2021 to 2030. The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices are employed in the treatment of glaucoma to provide a safer and less invasive means of reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) as compared to conventional glaucoma surgery devices. MIGS devices are anticipated to become a preferred surgical modality in near future for the treatment of glaucoma as it reduces dependency on topical medications as well as gets rid of complications associated to traditional procedures.

Moreover, MIGS devices are most commonly employed in combined cataract surgeries through phacoemulsification. In addition, two prime approaches of IOP reduction by MIGS involve increase in trabecular outflow through bypassing the juxtacanalicular trabecular meshwork (TM) and rise in uveoscleral outflow via suprachoroidal pathways. These two approaches are most commonly used in the treatment of glaucoma as these approaches can reduce the IOP in eyes effectively while reducing post-operative complications.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices market report include AbbVie Inc., Asico LLC., iSTAR Medical SA, Ivantis Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Novartis International AG, Glaukos Corporation, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

ncrease in focus on developing combination surgeries for the treatment of glaucoma, high prevalence of open-angle glaucoma, and rapid rise in geriatric population are anticipated to drive the growth of the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market. In addition, increase in the changing demographics leading to obesity, diabetes, and varied eye disorders supplement the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals to perform minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries efficiently and high cost of the MIGS device hamper the market. Conversely, surge in investment by manufacturers in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma globally are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is segmented into surgery type, target, product, end user, and region.

On the basis of surgery type, the market is categorized into glaucoma in conjunction with cataract and standalone glaucoma. The standalone glaucoma segment dominated the global minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Key factors, such as increase in geriatric population is prone to glaucoma such as mild to moderate glaucoma conditions, primary angle-closure glaucoma, and secondary angle-closure glaucoma, which is set to drive the growth of the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By surgery type, the glaucoma in conjunction with cataract segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period

• By target, the trabecular meshwork segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is likely to continue dominance during the forecast period.

• By product, the MIGS shunts segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

• By end user, the eye hospital segment spearheaded the market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market growth at the highest rate during the forecast period

