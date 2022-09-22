Epigenetics Market Share, Size, Price, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Epigenetics Market To Be Driven By Growing Geriatric Population Rates In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Epigenetics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global epigenetics market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, application, end-use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 877 million
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13.6%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1,908 million
The kits segment of the global epigenetics market has a significant market share based on product. The importance of kits in the overall epigenetic analysis process can be linked to this growth. Furthermore, this number is predicted to rise in the forecast period as a result of rising chronic sickness rates and rising senior population rates, both of which are highly susceptible to diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer.
Meanwhile, due to the increasing use of epigenetic research in the oncology area, the oncology segment is expected to have robust growth in terms of application.
North America is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global epigenetics market. This increase can be ascribed to the region’s growing use of epigenetic research as well as increased spending in the healthcare sector’s expansion.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Epigenetics is a new field of science that investigates how environmental factors regulate gene expression. Genes are activated and deactivated by cells in response to various environmental events, with no change in the organism’s underlying DNA structure, and predict which proteins are transcribed. These external environmental cues have the potential to change genes, which in turn can influence diseases. Furthermore, research has shown that many human disorders, such as autism, Parkinson’s disease, and breast cancer, are caused by the interplay of genetic variations and environmental exposure.
By product, the market is divided into:
• Kits
• ChIP sequencing kits
• Bisulfite conversion kits
• Whole genome amplification kits
• 5-hmC & 5-mC analysis kits
• RNA sequencing kits
• Others
• Reagents
• Antibodies
• Magnetic beads
• Histones
• Buffers
• Primers
• Others
• Enzymes
• DNA polymerases
• DNA ligases
• Methyltransferases
• Acetylases
• Reverse transcriptase
• Others
• Instruments
• Next-generation sequencers
• qPCRs
• Mass spectrometers
• Sonicators
• Others
Based on end use, the market can be segmented into:
• Academics and Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organisations
On the basis of application, the industry can be categorised into:
• Oncology
• Solid tumours
• Liquid tumours
• Non-Oncology
• Metabolic diseases
• Infectious diseases
• Inflammatory diseases
• Cardiovascular diseases
• Others
The regional markets for the product include
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East
• Africa
Market Trends
Cardiovascular illnesses are the biggest cause of death worldwide, according to WHO data, claiming the lives of more than 17.9 million people each year. Cardiovascular diseases are heart and blood vessel ailments caused by high-risk behaviours such as poor food, lack of physical activity, and substance addiction. Epigenetic research has discovered epigenetic biomarkers, which are a promising tool for the diagnosis and prognosis of a variety of cardiovascular disorders. Easy accessibility and feasibility in their detection procedures are two of their promising aspects, making them suitable for application in clinical interventions. This has a substantial impact on the market’s expansion.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Abcam Plc, Active Motif, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Diagenode S.A., QIAGEN GmbH and Others.
