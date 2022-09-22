Nanocellulose Market to Reach $855.4 Million by 2026: IndustryARC
High Production Cost of Synthetic Polymers along with Fluctuating Petroleum Prices further Driving the Nanocellulose Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nanocellulose Market size is forecast to reach $855.4 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026. Nanocellulose is a lightweight substance obtained from plant matter, which comprises nano-sized cellulose fibrils. Cost efficiency and availability of raw material, such as cellulose, further improve the product supply scenario, which is likely to drive the growth of the Nanocellulose market size. The growing demand for atomic force microscopy, magic angle spinning, nuclear magnetic resonance, transmission electron microscopy from the food science, healthcare, aerospace, marine, and oil and gas sector also propels the Nanocellulose market share globally. Whereas increasing demand for medical applications such as bio-polymers, bio-barriers, sanitary napkins, wound dressing, and tampons are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific is expected to surge the market during the forecast period due to the growing middle-class population propelled with an increase in the lightweight the automobile market which is boosting the market growth. China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam are contributing the major share.
2. High economies of scale in nanocellulose production and growing demand for transmission electron microscopy from paper, food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are expected to drive the market demand in the near future.
3. COVID-19 has impacted the growth of the market owing to the decrease in demand for end-use products. The shutdown of day-to-day operational activities has limited the market opportunities.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Nano Fibrillated Cellulose (NFC) or Micro Fibrillated Cellulose (MFC) or Cellulose Nanofibrils (CNF) held the largest share of more than 30% in the Nanocellulose market in 2019. The nano-scale dimensions and the ability to form a strong entangled nano-porous network of CNF makes it suitable to use across various applications.
2. North America region is projected to witness a significant growth of 18% in the global Nanocellulose market during the forecast period. Rising demand from aerospace and pharmaceuticals is boosting the market demand across the country.
3. Wood Pulp segment held the largest share of more than 35% in the market in 2019. Wood Pulp is mostly used to produce Nanocellulose, by removing non-cellulose impurities such as lignin using a Gaulin milk type homogenizer.
4. The growing uses of CNF based products across manufacturing lightweight cars, cosmetics & personal care, and the food industry, further drive the growth of the market.
5. Composite segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the Nanocellulose market in 2019. The Nanocellulose can be used as a filler in composite material.
5. Paper and Pulp segment held the largest share of more than 25% in the global Nanocellulose market in 2019.
6. According to the report published by the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) in 2019, the total production of paper was around 92.2 million tonnes in Europe for the year 2018. According to a report published by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) in 2018, the paper & pulp industry is expected to be 25 million tonnes by 2020.
7. According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037 from 7,356 in 2018, owing to the growth in air cargo.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Nanocellulose industry are -
1. American Process
2. Kruger
3. Daicel Corp.
4. Melodea Ltd.
5. J. Rettenmaire & Sohne
