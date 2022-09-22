Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market to Hits USD 6.65 Billion by 2027 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Growing number of fraud incidents in health insurance across the world and the expanding industry for healthcare insurance

Market Size – USD 1.02 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.8%, Market Trends – Rise in government spending in the healthcare industry for fraud prevention.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare fraud analytics market is projected to reach value of USD 6.65 Billion by 2027. During the anticipated period, the global market for healthcare fraud analytics is expected to grow significantly. The global increase in health insurance fraud incidences is responsible for a major portion of the market growth. The market for healthcare fraud analytics is also projected to be driven by the rising healthcare insurance sector over the forecast period. The global market is also anticipated to benefit from growing government spending on the healthcare ecosystem to stop fraudulent activities throughout the projected period.

On the other hand, the incapacity of companies to use fraud analytics for healthcare in the near future is anticipated to impede the growth of the global market for healthcare fraud analytics.

The Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2027. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market in the coming years.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, DWS Ltd acquired HCL Technologies Limited. The acquisition would extend HCL Technologies’ offerings in New Zealand and Australia.

The on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Solutions are offered in-house and in an on-premise scenario within an institution's IT infrastructure. Management of these solutions and all relevant activities is the company’s responsibility.

During the forecast period, the insurance claims segment is anticipated to lead the market. The segment is expected to be driven by rise in the number of individuals requiring medical insurance, increase in the incidence of fraud claims, and increase in the adoption of the pre-payment assessment process.

The predictive segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. Predictive analytics identifies potential fraudulent patterns and then, generates a large number of claims.

North America is anticipated to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of people seeking health insurance, growing number of fraud incidents in medical insurance, rising government efforts to curb frauds, increasing need for reduced healthcare costs, technological advancements, and increased availability of products and facilities are factors responsible for dominance of the region in the global market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare fraud analytics market on the basis of deployment, application, solution, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Payment Integrity

Insurance Claim

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Outlook:

The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players involved:

Wipro Limited, DXC Technology Co, FraudScope, Inc., SAS Institute, Pondera Solutions, LLC, Conduent Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ExlService Holdings, Inc., CGI Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market by 2027?

