Pet Grooming Market to Reach US$5.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Surging Applications of Pet Grooming Products are Projected to Drive the Growth of the Pet Grooming MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Pet Grooming Market size is estimated to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pet grooming indicates the procedure of trimming, brushing and bathing the fur of the pet so that it is clean and effortless to handle. This also involves additional actions like clipping their nails or even an ultrasound cleaning for their teeth. There are numerous distinct kinds of pet grooming accessible for all shapes and sizes of animals The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15076/pet-grooming-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Pet Grooming Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America (Pet Grooming market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging rate of adoption of pets and the soaring pet ownership who spend on products like slicker brushes and nail clippers in the North American region.
2. Pet Grooming Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning notion of pet parenting and the heightening application of premium products including soft bristle dog brushes. However, the increasing predominance of pet allergies among caregivers handling fur-bearing pets is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Pet Grooming Market.
3. Pet Grooming Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pet Grooming Market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15076
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Pet Grooming Market based on product type can be further segmented into Shampoos And Conditioners, Combs And Brushes, Shears And Trimming Tools and Others. The Shampoos And Conditioners Segment held the largest Pet Grooming market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the heightening application of eco-friendly shampoos and conditioners free from chemicals for pet grooming.
2. The Pet Grooming Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Pet Grooming Market) held the largest Pet Grooming market share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging ownership of pets by families in the U.S. in the North American region.
3. The Pet Grooming Market based on pet type can be further segmented into dogs, cats, horses, Fish, Birds and Others. The Dog Segment held the largest Pet Grooming market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging inclination of pet parents towards dogs attributed to the love, loyalty and companionship dogs bring into the lives of their pet parents.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Pet Grooming industry are -
1. Beaphar
2. Ferplast S.p.A.
3. Ancol Pet Products Limited
4. Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
5. The Hartz Mountain Corporation
Click on the following link to buy the Pet Grooming Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15076
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Hair Care Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18134/hair-care-equipment-market.html
B. Asia-Pacific Personal Care Consumer Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18397/asia-pacific-personal-care-consumer-market-research-report-analysis.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn