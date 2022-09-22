Europe Histopathology Services Market Size is estimated to reach $8,766 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.6%

Europe histopathology services market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe histopathology services market was valued at $5,583 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $8,766 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2023. Histopathology is a branch of pathology, which deals with the study of changes in tissue occurring due to a disease. In this procedure, suspected tissues (for a disease) are removed from a patient's body and examined in a laboratory to study manifestations of the disease.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the report include Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd., Cellular Pathology Services Limited, Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Laboratory, HCA Laboratories UK, Laboratoire Cerba, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Spire Healthcare Group Plc, Targos Molecular Pathology GmbH, TPL Path Labs, and Unilabs Group Services.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4103

Increase in prevalence of cancer & other chronic disorders, rapid growth in geriatric population in Europe, and rise in public awareness towards disease screening drive the growth of the Europe histopathology services market. However, limitations of histopathology, as the technique is subjected to human error during analysis and preparation of tissue slides, and dearth of pathologists & medical laboratory scientists in the UK are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to offer ample opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The surgical specimen segment accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the analysis period, owing to increase in number of surgical procedures across Europe.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4103

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The liver biopsy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2023.

• UK is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4%.

• Germany held a major share of 19.6% in 2016 in the European market, and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.

• Gastrointestinal biopsy segment held a share of 11.6% in 2016.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market

Neuroprosthetics Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Histopathology Services Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-histopathology-services.html

Singapore Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-minimally-invasive-glaucoma.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.