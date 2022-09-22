Military Communications Market worth $37.2 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.3% - IndustryARC
Ongoing Developments Drives Market Military Communications Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Military Communications Market is forecast to reach $37.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026. The Military Communications Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of its applications in Governmental Organizations in embedded systems for communications. In day-to-day lives where end users come through many situations in which human life and other services for society are at risk and end-users require next-level communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency satellite communications between first responders and the receiver. It is essential to avoid or at least reduce damage during any sort of communication process. Rise in security concerns of various industries and fast-growing technology in communication sector is expected to drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The Military Communications Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because human life and other services for society are at risk and where fast and reliable communications between first responders and the receivers is essential.
2. Ongoing demands of next-level communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency communications between military personnel and the receiver tends to promote technological advancements which uplifts market growth.
3. Rising security concerns in various military organizations where the communication with the responder is most important tends to drive its market growth in many Governmental Organizations.
4. The capabilities of LTE networks are not only bound within the Military Communications of systems on respective solutions, but to enrich them by allowing users to exchange multimedia content in addition to voice and enjoy access to mobile broadband. These features promote the adoption of LTE technology and thus enhances the market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Long-term Evolution (LTE) has dominated the Military Communications Market with 32% share in 2020 as compared to the other Network technologies. LTE network provides more efficient and faster way of communication as compared to other network technologies such as software defined radio.
2. North America accounts for the highest market among other regions by geography at 38.5% in 2020. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to economies such as United States, Canada and Mexico.
3. Increase in deployment of HF radios especially in military end-user applications is anticipated to drive the military communication market growth. The global HF Radio Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Military Communications industry are -
1. Ascom
2. Cobham Wireless
3. Ericsson
4. Harris
5. Huawei
