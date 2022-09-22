Submit Release
Web3 Game Platform Iskra Raises $40M, Partners with Gate.io for Token Generation Event

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iskra, a web3 community game platform that raised $40M from Korean tech giants Krust, Wemade, Netmarble, LINE Studio and others, plans to hold its first Token Generation Event (TGE) on global exchange Gate.io. The TGE is scheduled for Thursday September 29, 2022 at 9:00 am UTC.


This TGE is one of the project’s major milestones and is proud to partner with an exchange like Gate.io to establish its ISK token value and provide access globally. Despite challenging market conditions, Iskra continues to move forward with its development milestones and launch major components of its platform.

As part of the Gate.io Startup program, eligible users can receive up to 500,000 ISK Tokens by staking USDT starting September 28, 2022 at 6:00am UTC for the next 24 hours. More details can be found on the Gate.io website (https://www.gate.io/startup).

Iskra CEO Eugene Lee commented “We are fortunate to work with and launch with one of the top 10 trading exchanges in the world”. Gate.io has over 10million users in over 224 countries with daily trading volume of $12B+.

About Iskra

Iskra ( https://www.iskra.world ) is the Future of Play. The Company is backed by some of the biggest technology and game companies from Korea. ISKRA 's community-forward system aligns the interests of the community by rewarding its stakeholders based on their participation, while integrating sustainable tokenomic solutions for game developers that join its platform. The Company seeks to bridge the gap in web3 adoption between early adopters and the mainstream by combining enjoyment, sustainability and the latest in blockchain technology.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io (https://www.gate.io) is one of the oldest, leading cryptocurrency exchanges with over 10 million users worldwide, offering services including digital assets trade, decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, labs, and more. Verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI), it has been consistently ranked among the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko. Additionally, Gate.io is listed in the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021 with a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor.

