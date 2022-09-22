Animal Vaccines Market set to reach 15.20 Billion in revenues by 2030 ; Allied market research

Animal vaccines market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal vaccines market size was valued at $9.09 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.20 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. Vaccines help develop naturally acquired immunity by stimulating the immune system with the help of either non-pathogenic organisms or by their immunogenic components. Animal vaccines are essential to increase the welfare of the animal and reduce the monetary loss of their owners. These consist of attenuated and subunit vaccines and are useful in the prevention of diseases through their mode of action. Animal vaccines are eco-friendly products that help reduce the use of antibiotics and risk of drug-resistant microorganisms.

They help protect animal health by immunizing the animal from any particular disease. These vaccines are essential for animal well-being, production of food, and safety of public health. Animal vaccines is a component of a larger field of medicine called veterinary biologics (VB). These vaccines function by activating the immune system to avoid the onset of any disease. As animal treatment is costlier than animal vaccination, these products are cost-effective solutions for animal welfare. Animal vaccine products help in the prevention of animal diseases, increase in food productivity, and avoid transmission of zoonotic and foodborne infections to humans.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global animal vaccines market. These players include Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sant Animale, Sanofi S.A., Romvac, Vaxxinova, Biovac, Merial, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Anicon Labor GmbH. The other players operating in the global animal vaccines market include Nexvet, PHL Associates, Inc., Hygieia Biological Laboratories, Colorado Serum Company, Pfizer, and Arko Laboratories, Ltd.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Increase in animal population in the developing countries, rise in demand for animal-based foods, and surge in adoption of companion animal are the major factors that fuel the growth of the market. The animal vaccines market has experienced moderate growth in the recent years due to emerging diseases affecting livestock and companion animal. The outbreak of epidemics results in several mass wipeouts of animal and is a growing concern for the industries dependent on products obtained through farm animal. Moreover, zoonotic diseases affecting animal pose a threat to the public health making vaccine products an important component in disease management. Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market negatively. Limitations on animal patient care visits and rescheduling & postponement of elective procedures for animal examination have dragged the growth of the market over the pandemic phase. Key players operating in the market are currently facing a set-back, owing to the lockdown, which has led to disruptions in supply chain activities across the globe. Therefore, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the animal vaccines market remains fairly negative, owing to fall in demand as veterinary visits are limited, and animal healthcare approach is changed to providing care to emergency cases and critically ill animals.

By product type, the market is categorized into attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The attenuated vaccines segment dominated the market with maximum share, in 2020 in terms of revenue. These vaccines are used to provide immunity from various animal diseases. The prevention of diseases that affect commercial animal such as poultry and cattle is more important, as their products in the form of milk and meat can be consumed by humans, which can lead to foodborne diseases in case of infected animal.

By animal type, the animal vaccines market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal, and aquaculture. The companion animal segment is further segmented into cats and dogs. The livestock animal segment is further classified into cattle, pigs, poultry, sheep, and others (goats, horses, asses, camel, and others). The companion animal segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment throughout the analysis period and accounted for almost one-third of the total share of the market in 2020. Companion animal are the ones that are kept for the company or protection of a person and most commonly adopted companion animal include cats, dogs, and bird. A large number of companion animals are present worldwide.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The DNA vaccines segment is projected to grow fastest during the analysis period.

• The livestock animal segment generates highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

• North America dominated the global animal vaccines market, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.

• China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% in Asia-Pacific.

• The companion animal segment exhibits fast-paced growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

