Lactose Market worth $1,650 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.9% - IndustryARC
Rising Consumption of Dairy Products among Consumers has Readily Aided the Lactose Market Growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Lactose Market size is estimated to reach $1,650 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Lactose is the primary sugar (or carbohydrates) found in milk and dairy products. Lactose is made up of two simpler sugars, glucose and galactose, which our bodies use as energy. Lactase is a digestive enzyme that breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose. Lactose is a sugar found in milk that can be found in a variety of dairy products such as ice cream and yogurt. It can be found in milk in concentrations ranging from 2 to 8%. Lactose is found in a variety of foods as well as pharmaceutical products. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Lactose Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to rising awareness among people regarding the importance of lactose-based products as it helps to provide various nutrients and energy. Nowadays, people are consuming healthy products and prefer various dairy products such as milk, cheese, and many others.
2. Rising consumption of dairy products among consumers and growing awareness regarding the importance of infant formula are some of the factors driving the Lactose Market. However, the rising lactose intolerance among consumers is one of the factors impeding market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Lactose Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Lactose market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder and Granule. Powder held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Lactose powder is used in the culinary and pharmaceutical industries as a sweetener or stabilizer. Lactose powder is white or pale yellow in color and has a slightly sweet flavor and fragrance of milk. Lactose powder is commonly used as a filler in bakery and confectionery items such as bread, cookies, cereals, and pancakes since it is readily available, inexpensive, and has a low amount of sweetness. It's also used to prevent discoloration in frozen and canned foods including soups, dehydrated potatoes, and meal-replacement supplements.
2. The Lactose market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 50% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to people who are becoming more aware of the importance of lactose-based goods owing to their availability of more nutrients.
3. The Lactose market based on the application can be further segmented into Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and Others. Food and Beverage held a dominant market share in the year 2021. The consumption of lactose-based products increases rapidly owing to increased awareness of fitness. The demand for lactose-based products such as milk, cheese, butter soars as people are consuming these products in their daily intake.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Lactose industry are -
1. Milei GmbH,
2. Lactalis Corporation,
3. Saputo Inc.,
4. Kerry Plc.,
5. Hilmar Ingredients,
