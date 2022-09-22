Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Demand, Global Industry Trends, Latest Insights and Analysis 2022-2027

The Vegetable oil Market is expected to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.

Vegetable oils are pulled from the nuts, seeds, and fruits of various plants. They provide essential nutrients, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and vitamins E, A, and B1. Vegetable oils are commonly utilized as an alternative to petrochemicals and animal-based fats in food and non-food applications. They are used in the production of cosmetics, bactericides, and pharmaceuticals. Vegetable oils also offer several health benefits, including lowering cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, improving metabolism and digestion, etc. As a result, these lubricants find widespread applications in biofuels and the food and beverage (F&B) sector across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Vegetable Oil Market Trends:

The elevating product demand in the production of fuels, culinary soaps, and perfume formulations is among the primary factors driving the vegetable oil market. Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals towards the health benefits of consuming these lubricants, such as managing heart health, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating need for vegetable oils across various industries, owing to their affordable price, lower volatility, enhanced pressure performance, high viscosity, and easy availability, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the changing dietary habits of consumers, on account of the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote bio-based and organic products is expected to bolster the vegetable oils market in the coming years.

Vegetable Oil Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the vegetable oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company,

• Bunge Limited,

• Cargill,

• Incorporated,

• Louis Dreyfus Company BV

• Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the vegetable oil market on the basis of oil type, application and region.

Breakup by Oil Type:

• Palm Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Canola Oil

• Coconut Oil

• Palm Kernel Oil

Breakup by Application:

• Food Industry

• Biofuels

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

