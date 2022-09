Tortilla Market size is estimated to reach $5.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANAGAN, INDIA, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tortilla Market size is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Tortilla is a flatbread and often a supplement for many modern delicacies. Tortilla in its original form is a flatbread made from the likes of corn. Only after further urbanization and migration did the wheat tortilla take a sizeable market share. As a result, it undergoes the process of nixtamalization, by which the kernel of maize gets treated with alkali. The process is undertaken to culminate the goodness of niacin and tryptophan and improve the nutritional value of the tortilla. The maize kernel naturally occurs in various colors, depending on the cultivar. Hence, the tortilla color changes from pale white, to yellow, to blue in some areas. Modern techniques have incorporated the usage of baking powder while preparing the tortilla at home. The following increases the puffiness of the tortilla, unlike the flatbread available in the market. An increase in the number of health-conscious consumers globally and heavy reliance on a vegan diet will provide traction and act as drivers for the tortilla market in the forecast period of 2021-2026

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tortilla market highlights the following areas -

1. North America Tortilla market held the largest market share in the year 2020. It is owing to Mexico being the originating region for the discussed market, and due to the rising technology to make the tortillas healthier and at competitive market rates. Moreover, Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities owing to the rising capital allocation for food processing and manufacturing industries, along with the rising demand for a healthy yet wholesome meal.

2. An increase in the number of health-conscious consumers across the globe will act as a driver for the tortilla market. However, primitive processing methodologies are a challenge faced by the tortilla market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tortilla report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The tortilla market based on nature can be further segmented into two categories- organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. It is owing to the rudimentary practices adopted by the farmers in producing a mass number of corns or wheat grains.

2. The Tortilla market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Geographically, North America held the largest market share of 38% as compared to the other regions. It is owing to an age-old reliance on tortilla-made items. For example, 50% of the entire maize production of Mexico is used to make tortillas. Moreover, the USA is a predominant consumer and the importer of tortillas

3. The tortilla market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into two categories- Business to Business and Business to Consumers. The business to consumer segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. It is predominantly owing to the subsequent lockdowns in major tortilla-dominated regions such as North America.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tortilla industry are:

1. Mission Foods
2. Gruma, SAB de CV
3. Don Marcos
4. La Tortilla Factory
5. Ole Mexican Foods