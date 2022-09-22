Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Missing Juvenile

VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A5004302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                             

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2022 @ 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 111 Derby

 

MISSING: Gabrielle Mills                                               

AGE:16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby,VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Gabrielle Mills.  Mills left from a residence on VT RT 111 in the Town of Derby at approximately 1806 hours on 9/21/22.  The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on Mills where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile.  A recent picture of Mills has been included with this press release.  Anyone with information of Mills whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

