Derby Barracks / Missing Juvenile
VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A5004302
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/21/2022 @ 1806 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 111 Derby
MISSING: Gabrielle Mills
AGE:16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby,VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Gabrielle Mills. Mills left from a residence on VT RT 111 in the Town of Derby at approximately 1806 hours on 9/21/22. The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on Mills where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile. A recent picture of Mills has been included with this press release. Anyone with information of Mills whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
