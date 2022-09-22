315AW Citizen Airman leads AFRC team at 26th AF marathon

Master Sgt. Jimmie Wilbourn, who manages the 315th Airlift Wing Yellow Ribbon Program at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., recently served as captain of the Air Force Reserve Command team in the 26th Annual Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

A 32-year-old from Wills Point, Texas, Wilbourn said it was an honor and privilege to serve as the AFRC team captain. "The added responsibility as the team captain just makes the experience that much more rich and rewarding. There is something visceral about assisting others and ensuring they have what they need."

Wilbourn, who ran the half marathon in 1:29:09, said this was his first time participating in the event. "Due to the pandemic the past couple of years have been quite unique and atypical for social events and outings. So, it was a pleasure to participate in person at the AF Marathon for the Air Force 75th Anniversary.”

Besides taking place on the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force, it took place at one of the Air Force’s most historic locations – The National Museum of the United States of the Air Force

First held in 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Air Force, the race has grown to welcome more than 13,500 participants from all 50 states and several countries.

The 2022 race weekend had five distance races including a marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run, as well as a three-person marathon relay and two Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series. The marathon course is a Boston Marathon qualifier packed with historic aviation sites. The Air Force Marathon is represented on the challenge medal with an AC-130J Ghostrider, a highly advanced aircraft used for close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance.

Before serving as the Yellow Ribbon coordinator for the wing, Wilbourn was a loadmaster with the 701st Airlift Squadron here.