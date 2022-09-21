Governor Abbott Invites Texas Employers To Apprenticeship Conference

TEXAS, September 21 - September 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today invited Texas employers from across the state to attend in-person or via livestream the 2022 ApprenticeshipTexas Conference hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) September 22-23 in McAllen. Attendees will learn about registered apprenticeship programs, how TWC supports a portion of the costs, and how employers investing in apprenticeship programs experience improved recruitment and reduced turnover as they fill any skills gaps in their markets by developing their own future workforce.

“Jobs are booming in Texas and more Texans are working than ever before, and we continue working nonstop to expand those economic opportunities for even more hardworking Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “Meeting the changing needs of Texas businesses is also paramount to ensure ongoing job growth across the state. That is why the state invests heavily in workforce development and skills training programs, with an average of 4.5 million Texans participating annually. I invite Texas employers to attend the 2022 ApprenticeshipTexas Conference to network with other innovative business leaders and learn more about the complete toolbox of customized skills development programs offered by the Texas Workforce Commission, including registered apprenticeships.”

Registered apprenticeships provide industry-driven, customized training that empowers Texas employers to fill any skills gaps in their markets while developing their own future workforce. Apprentices advance their skills through paid on-the-job training, classroom instruction, and mentorship while earning industry-recognized credentials in fields ranging from construction and manufacturing to healthcare, information security, and more.

Registered apprenticeships are typically partnerships between employers and workforce stakeholders, such as local education agencies and workforce development boards. TWC currently provides funds to local education agencies, apprenticeship committees, eligible training providers, employers, non-profits, and other eligible partners to support a portion of the costs for the job-related classroom instruction in registered apprenticeship programs.

There are currently over 650 registered apprenticeship programs in Texas; the completion rate for apprentices in these programs is over 80%.

Speakers at the 2022 ApprenticeshipTexas Conference in McAllen feature a variety of stakeholders, including employers, apprentices, workforce boards, and college representatives.

For event and registration details, visit: https://www.twc.texas.gov/events#apprenticeshiptexasconference

The event will also be livestreamed at: https://tbc.expoplanner.com/index.cfm?do=reg.flow&event_id=177. When registering, select “Virtual” under the Registration Category.

For more about all the services offered by TWC, visit: https://www.twc.texas.gov