Governor Abbott Appoints Towery, Hayes To Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee

TEXAS, September 21 - September 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Frank Towery Jr. and reappointed Julia Hayes to the Appraisal Management Companies Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on January 31, 2024. The Committee advises the Texas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board and makes recommendations on matters relating to the regulation of appraisal management companies. 

Frank Towery Jr. of Wylie is Vice President of Licensing and Compliance at MyAMC, LLC. He is a Senior Real Property Appraiser member of the Appraisal Institute and a member of the National Association for Appraisers. Additionally, he is an associate member of the Association of Appraisers Regulatory Officials, Collateral Risk Network, and the Appraisal Institute. Towery received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

Julia Hayes of Beaumont is a Shareholder at Lawrence, Blackburn, Meek, Maxey & Co., P.C. She is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, she is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts Peer Review Board and a board member of the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Beaumont, Inc. Hayes received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Lamar University. 

