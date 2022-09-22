In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing and Transportation Market Rise in adoption of on-orbit services By 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing and Transportation Market Outlook By 2031: Development of successful high-performance key components technologies has induced deployment of in-space and in-orbit services such as manufacturing, servicing and transportation. Feasibility and technological development of on-orbit repair, servicing, assembly and inspection have contributed toward the growth of in-space services. Primarily, in-space services focus on increasing satellite launches and removal of space debris. Emerging space companies are focused on in-space manufacturing, servicing and transportation services to further improve the on-orbit space capabilities.

Prioritization of sustainable space infrastructure,increase in development of on-orbit space capabilities by the emerging space players and rise in adoption of on-orbit services are the factors that act as a driver for the in-space manufacturing, servicing and transportation market. However, regulatory issues, legal issues and technological challengesrestrictsgrowth of the market. Contrarily, increase in space launches and increase in efforts to remove space debris presents new pathways for the industry.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

In-space manufacturing, servicing and transportation have been negatively affected by the economic upheaval created by outbreak of COVID-19.

In-space activities is an industry with high levels of specialization and low production volumes.Thus, during the COVID-19 pandemic,the costs of entry such as strong government requirements, financing risks and technological risks to the sectorincreased owing to the funding cuts by governments.

Non-availability of raw materials and disruption in supply chain due to the lockdowns implemented globally acted as a major challenge for the growth of the in-space manufacturing, servicing and transportation market.

Space industry is suffering from financial losses from loss in revenue due to restriction in manufacturing of non-essential goodsimposed by government to control spread of COVID-19.

