NLT Launches Franchise Programs for Investors and Drivers in Trucking Industry

Suwanee, GA - Sep 21, 2022 - Truckers are responsible for moving 72.5 percent of all freight in the U.S., accounting for over $700 billion each year. Next Level Trucking (NLT) is extending two exclusive franchise models, one for drivers and one for individuals that are interested in investing in the trucking industry to own and manage their own trucking business.

No CDL or experience in the industry is required for investors. NLT has created strategic partnerships with major motor carriers with long-standing success. Those partnerships enable investors to earn an average net profit of $6,000 per month, per truck. That’s a yield of 90-115% percent return each year.

NLT’s model helps investors achieve profitability and success in the trucking industry, while creating entrepreneurship for CDL drivers in owning their own truck. The company facilitates the purchase of two trucks, enabling investors to become fleet owners. NLT does all the work of setting up and organizing the new business, managing daily operations, and recruiting and vetting drivers. All operations are FMCSA and DOT compliant.

The company is also seeking experienced drivers with a Class A CDL to partner with small fleet owners to help drivers own their own truck at zero cost. Drivers earn 40 percent of the truck’s weekly net profit, there are no lease payments, and they’re not responsible for maintenance or repairs.

Trucks are gifted to drivers as a retention bonus after three years of continuous employment. During that time, drivers pay for 40 percent of diesel fuel and NLT pays 60 percent. The results are higher premiums on freight, fuel and repair discounts, and the availability of local, regional and coast-to-coast routes.

Drivers are paid weekly, home every two weeks, and have the opportunity to become owner-operators.

The Next Level Trucking franchises are unique within the trucking industry. NLT offers multiple options for investors, drivers, and individuals that want to own their own business. There’s a shortage of truck drivers that will extend into the future The NLT programs provide significant income potential in an ever-growing and highly lucrative industry.

About Next Level Trucking

The NLT program offers you an opportunity to be involved in the trucking industry, one of the most

in-demand small business roles in the U.S. economy. We treat our drivers like partners and the programs are designed to help investors achieve profitability and success in the industry.

