Temporary Emergency Shelter available during Hurricane Fiona

CANADA, September 21 - Individuals who have been staying at a temporary encampment located near Holland College will be asked to relocate on Thursday, September 22 to a dedicated area on the Charlottetown Events Grounds, for overnight shelter. The site will have access to toilet facilities.

In the event that Hurricane Fiona continues to track towards Prince Edward Island, temporary emergency shelter for people using temporary encampments will be provided at Jack Blanchard Hall, 7 Pond Street, Charlottetown from Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, September 25. The temporary emergency shelter will have cot style beds, bedding, food and water.

Anyone experiencing homeless or housing insecurity and in need of emergency temporary shelter services during Hurricane Fiona is asked to go to Jack Blanchard Hall directly for intake.

Islanders in need of other government and community supports can call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gass

Social Development and Housing

rjgass@gov.pe.ca