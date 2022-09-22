Submit Release
US food, beverages introduced to Vietnamese consumers

VIETNAM, September 22 -  

HCM CITY —  MM Mega Market, in collaboration with the Foreign Agricultural Service under the US Department of Agriculture, launched a programme introducing US food and beverages in HCM City on Tuesday.

The programme, part of the “United Tastes” campaign launched by FAS last year, is attracting the participation of eight US Agricultural Trade Promotion Associations.

Running to September 28, the programme will introduce more than 140 food items of major US brands such as vegetables, fruits, beef, chicken, seafood, canned food, sauces, wine and non-alcoholic beverages at 12 MM Mega Market centres in different provinces and cities across Việt Nam.

Benjamin Petlock, Senior Agriculture Attaché at the US Consulate General in HCM City, said that US food and beverages are becoming more popular among Vietnamese people because of their high quality, safety, convenience and diversity.

Vietnamese consumers can easily find a wide variety of US food and beverages in domestic retail chains, including the MM Mega Market system. — VNS

 

 

