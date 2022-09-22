Smithville Man Charged in Girlfriend’s Homicide

DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation into the death of a Smithville woman has resulted in an arrest. The investigation included special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the Smithville Police Department, and the investigator with the Office of the 13th Judicial District General.

Early Wednesday morning, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents joined the investigation after Smithville police officers responding to a call of possible domestic violence on South Mountain Street found Yuri Guerra (03/14/1983) deceased inside the residence. During the course of the investigation, the victim’s boyfriend, Simon Rodriguez Martinez, was identified as the individual responsible for the woman’s death.

On Wednesday evening, Simon Rodriguez Martinez (DOB 10/28/1987) was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.