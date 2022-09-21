Alexei Overchuk's working meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov

RUSSIA, September 21 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk held a working meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov.

The parties discussed current issues of Russia-Belarus trade and economic cooperation. They paid particular attention to joint efforts to implement union programmes and the development of joint investment import-substitution projects.

In the context of union programmes, the parties discussed cooperation in the tax and customs sectors, as well as providing public services to citizens of the two states online.

The deputy prime ministers noted that the Interstate Centre is ready to coordinate risk management efforts, as well as analyse and monitor customs operations.