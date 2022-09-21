Minimum Wage Increasing to $13
CANADA, September 21 - Released on September 21, 2022
Employers and workers in Saskatchewan are reminded that the province's minimum wage will be $13 an hour effective October 1, 2022.
In May of this year the province announced the increase, which marked a departure from the indexation formula that had been used to calculate changes. At the same time, it was announced the minimum would increase to $14 on October 1, 2023 and $15 on October 1, 2024.
The minimum wage has increased 63.5 per cent though a total of 14 increases since 2007, when it was $7.95.
For more information about minimum wage and the payment of wages in Saskatchewan, visit saskatchewan.ca.
