Minimum Wage Increasing to $13

CANADA, September 21 - Released on September 21, 2022

Employers and workers in Saskatchewan are reminded that the province's minimum wage will be $13 an hour effective October 1, 2022.

In May of this year the province announced the increase, which marked a departure from the indexation formula that had been used to calculate changes. At the same time, it was announced the minimum would increase to $14 on October 1, 2023 and $15 on October 1, 2024. 

The minimum wage has increased 63.5 per cent though a total of 14 increases since 2007, when it was $7.95. 

For more information about minimum wage and the payment of wages in Saskatchewan, visit saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Toews
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1331
Email: jennifer.toews3@gov.sk.ca

