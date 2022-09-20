Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern

CANADA, September 20 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern. Both were in London for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The leaders recognized the outpouring of emotions and admiration for The Queen by people in both their countries, noting her exceptional lifelong commitments to service that inspired people around the world.

The two prime ministers reaffirmed the close friendship between Canada and New Zealand, rooted in strong people-to-people ties and a growing partnership on shared priorities, including climate action, economic growth that benefits everyone, and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Trudeau underlined his interest in working closely with Prime Minister Ardern to support a successful 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, to be hosted by Canada in Montréal in December. The prime ministers agreed to coordinate efforts to protect nature and stop further biodiversity loss around the world.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to combatting hate and violent extremism. They looked forward to participating at the third summit of the Christchurch Call to Action to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online, which will be held this month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City and is being co-chaired by Prime Minister Ardern and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

The prime ministers agreed to keep working closely together to address common interests and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.