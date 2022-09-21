Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,083 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on Armenia’s Independence Day

CANADA, September 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Armenia’s Independence Day:

“Today, we join Armenian communities across Canada and around the world to celebrate the anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

“Canada was one of the first Western countries to recognize the independence of Armenia in 1992. Since then, our two countries have enjoyed a relationship built on strong people-to-people ties, as more than 60,000 Canadians of Armenian descent call Canada home. Canada and Armenia work together to advance shared priorities, both bilaterally and within multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

“The Government of Canada is committed to further deepening our bilateral relationship, supporting the strengthening of democracy in Armenia, and contributing to economic development that benefits everyone. In June, we announced that Canada would open a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Armenia and as we mark the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations this year, we look forward to reinforcing the personal, cultural, and economic ties connecting our peoples.

“Today, we also recognize the impact the rise in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan has on people in the region. Canada supports the ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to maintain peace.

“Today is a time to celebrate Armenia’s long and proud history, its rich culture, and the many contributions of its people. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to Canadians of Armenian heritage, and to the people of Armenia.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on Armenia’s Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.