The SBA Announces Expansion of Ascent Online Digital Platform Programming

The digital platform focused on providing women-owned small businesses training resources, offers new course on how to expand into international markets

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched “Growing Globally”, one of several training courses housed in the revamped Ascent online learning platform. “Growing Globally” specifically explores ways women entrepreneurs can expand their small businesses into new, international markets.

“Access to digital and online training platforms remains critical to supporting women entrepreneurs. As women are the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segment in the nation, Ascent helps the SBA reach more women where they are and when they need it. At the U.S. Small Business Administration, we are boldly dedicated to transforming our learning ecosystem to be timely and relevant to women-owned small businesses across the country,” stated SBA Associate Administrator of the Office for Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid . “Under the leadership of SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, we look forward to announcing more educational initiatives to empower our small business ecosystems.”

Women entrepreneurs start and own nearly half of all businesses in the United States, employ 9.4 million workers, generate $1.9 trillion in revenue, and represent all industries. Ascent offers several essential journeys to assist women business owners with strategies toward growth and success, including Disaster & Economic Recovery, Strategic Marketing, Your People, Your Business Financial Strategy, Access to Capital, Government Contracting, Partnerships, Entrepreneurial Leadership, and Managing Sales. Each journey contains content and tools needed to grow your business, with additional topics added over time.

“Growing Globally" highlights six modules that feature the tools you need to master the topic:

The Value of Growing Globally

Opportunities for Growing Globally

Exploring International Markets

Social Entrepreneurship in International Business

Exporting to World Markets

Importing from World Markets

As the global marketplace becomes increasingly interconnected, Growing Globally helps entrepreneurs explore emerging opportunities abroad for growth. This journey will also guide entrepreneurs through the benefits and risks of expanding into international markets and introduce them to tools they need to succeed.

Visit Ascent.SBA.gov and register for your free access today. For additional opportunities on how women entrepreneurs can start, grow and recover, visit SBA.gov or contact your local SBA District Office .

