Innovations In Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Are Cascading The Demand For Penile Implants; Sales Value Is Expected To Reach Us$ 212 Mn In The Next 5 Years | Report Fact.MR

The Hospital Sector Dominates The Penile Implants Market Since Most Inflatable Penile Implant Treatments Are Carried Out In Inpatient Or Outpatient Hospital Settings

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for penile implants is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2027 and reach a market valuation of US$ 303.7 million by 2027, says Fact.MR, market research, and competitive intelligence provider.



A penile prosthesis is a medical technique that can improve the quality of life for male patients with (ED) erectile dysfunction. ED is a condition where the penis is unable to maintain its erectile position for an extended period of time, which results in erectile dysfunction disorder and negatively impacts the patient's ability to lead a healthy lifestyle. Problems with erectile dysfunction can affect a person's mental health and other lifestyle-related issues.

There are many different medications and surgical techniques available to treat ED, but penile implants are the most reliable and effective method of treatment since they offer far more effective care and can treat the majority of patient populations. They are significantly more effective implants than any other treatments or surgeries.

Get a Sample PDF of This Research Report with a Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7713

Inflatable implants and non-inflatable implants are types of penile implants. Inflatable implants are highly popular due to their effective qualities such as patient satisfaction, low risk of infection associated with penile implant placement, and more.

External penile support devices, penile vibrators, tissue engineering, nanotechnology, and endovascular innovation are a few recent developments being developed to treat ED. These developments are required to modify the ED treatment plan.

Changes in lifestyle habits, such as consuming alcohol, smoking, and pressure from the workplace, are some of the factors that could propel the penile implants industry in the next 5 years. The prevalence of erectile dysfunctions, growing awareness of penile diseases, and the introduction of cutting-edge implants and systems are some factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the penile implants market during the anticipated period.

Presence of Highly Advanced Surgical Systems & Qualified Urologists in North America

North America dominates the penile implants market and is expected to account for a higher market share. The presence of highly advanced surgical equipment & skilled urologists in the region, the rise in preference for outpatient settings for minimal-invasive surgical procedures, the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities, the rising demand for surgical treatment options for a better romantic life, and a supportive reimbursement framework for medical procedures are some of the factors propelling market growth in the North America region.

Over the coming years, the market in Europe is expected to expand dramatically. One of the main factors influencing the market in the region is the high incidence of various urological problems as well as the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, renal disorders, and more brought on by unhealthy lifestyles, boosting the growth of erectile dysfunction disorders. In addition to this, it is anticipated that increased rates of obesity, spinal cord injuries, hormone abnormalities, and heart disease would all contribute to an increase in erectile dysfunction, which will increase the demand for penile prosthesis procedures.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global penile implants market is currently valued at US$ 272.4 million.

Worldwide sales of inflatable penile implants are expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6% and reach US$ 212 million by 2027.

China’s penile implants market is expected to reach US$ 53 million by 2027.

North America and Asia Pacific are profitable markets for penile implant producers due to growing product awareness and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7713

Key Segments in Penile Implants Industry Research

By Type : Inflatable Implants Non-inflatable Implants

End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Urology Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







Winning Strategy

Manufacturers are concentrating on creating penile implants with cutting-edge technology that are more effective and have better designs.

The Prosthetics Registry and Outcomes in Urology at Duke was established in January 2018 by the Duke Division of Urology, a U.S.-based institute, with the goal of measuring patient satisfaction following penile implant surgery. With the aid of the gathered data, the new endeavour will assist surgeons in enhancing the quality of surgery.

Shah's Penile Implant is a significant participant in India, offering a wide variety of penile implant items all over the nation. The participants compete is based on the cost, accessibility, quality, and diversity of their products.

Quick Buy – Penile Implants Market Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7713

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global penile implants market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (inflatable implants, non-inflatable implants) and end user (hospitals, urology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in the penile implants industry include Coloplast, Boston Scientific, Rigicon Inc., and Zephyr Surgical Implants (ZSI).

Recent Developments in Penile Implants Market

The two most popular inflatable three-piece penile implants used in the surgical procedure are Rigicon's Infla10 and Boston Scientific's AMS 700.

A novel approach to the treatment of erectile dysfunction was introduced in March 2019 by the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Centre, a medical facility with headquarters in Florida. For those patients with erectile dysfunction, the program offers penile prosthesis.

In July 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced Tactra, its newest malleable penile implant product, as a treatment for erectile dysfunction.





Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Penile Prostheses Market: Penile prostheses market show significant growth over the forecast period, as the male patient pool is high in every geographical region, more than 30 million male population in U.S have ED (erectile dysfunction) which directly affect their lifestyle. The use of medicine to treat ED (erectile dysfunction) show various side effect which harms the patient body and metabolic rate along with the lifestyle directly, so the market of penile prostheses directly got boosted in the market for treating ED (erectile dysfunction).

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: The preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to grow at nearly 9% CAGR and is likely to register an impressive valuation through 2031. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is broadening growth prospects. Preimplantation genetic testing is gaining traction for diagnosing minor disabilities and other serious diseases such as cancer. Researchers are also focusing on using innovative techniques for eliminating the possibility of embryo destruction while preimplantation genetic testing.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: The global hormone replacement therapy market is estimated at USD 18.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 32.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032. The global hormone replacement therapy market is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 14.4 Billion by the end of 2032. The global hormone replacement therapy market holds ~12% of the global therapy market.

Vaginal Rejuvenation Market: The global market for vaginal rejuvenation is expected to register growth over the forecast period. The increasing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation and the commercialisation & marketing of vaginal procedures are among factors likely to boost the market. Revolutionary developments in the cosmetic and beauty industry increase the desire for body enhancement in women. The increasing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation is gaining attention worldwide.

About Us:

