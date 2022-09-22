PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release

September 22, 2022 Cayetano: Japan can be PH's roadmap to economic recovery Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday said the Philippines can use the economic success of Japan as a "roadmap," noting how it quickly recovered from its devastating defeat in World War II and has now become one of the strongest economies in the world. "Kung gusto nating baguhin ang Pilipinas, the friendship of Japan and the Philippines is very important. The model of Japan na dapang-dapa but within 30 years became one of the strongest economies of the world can be our roadmap," Cayetano said in a manifestation during the Commission on Appointments (CA) plenary session on September 21, 2022. The CA had convened to consider the interim appointment of Mylene Garcia-Albano as the country's new envoy to Japan. Cayetano, speaking as CA Minority Leader, expressed no opposition to her confirmation. In his manifestation, Cayetano, who served as Foreign Affairs Secretary from 2017 to 2018, stressed the importance of the country's relations with Japan given the historical and economic ties of the two countries. He said from a "very bitter past" during World War II, the two countries have now become friends. "Over the years, we found a way to love our enemies and Japan also found a way to go beyond reparations through aid, financing, and technology," he said. Cayetano also paid tribute to the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his effort to navigate a rough patch in the relationship between the United States of America during the previous administration. "I'd like to again pay tribute to Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe during the time when the Philippines and the US had a rough relationship under the Duterte administration. The Japanese stepped up and Prime Minister Abe played the role of bridging our relationship with the US," he said. Cayetano: Gawin nating roadmap ang Japan tungo sa pagbangon ng ekonomiya Maaaring gamitin ng Pilipinas bilang "roadmap" ang economic success ng Japan lalo na't mabilis itong nakabangon mula sa pagkawasak ng World War II at ngayo'y isa na sa pinakamalalakas ng ekonomiya sa mundo. Ito ang giit ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa isang manifestation sa plenary session ng Commission on Appointments (CA) noong September 21, 2022 kung saan pinag-usapan ang pagtatalaga kay Mylene Garcia-Albano bilang bagong ambassador ng Pilipinas sa Japan. "Kung gusto nating baguhin ang Pilipinas, the friendship of Japan and the Philippines is very important. The model of Japan na dapang-dapa but within 30 years became one of the strongest economies of the world can be our roadmap," wika niya. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano, na nagsilbi bilang Foreign Affairs Secretary mula 2017 hanggang 2018, ang kahalagahan ng relasyon ng bansa sa Japan dahil sa historical at economic ties ng dalawang bansa. Sinabi niya mula sa isang "napakapait na nakaraan" noong World War II, ang dalawang bansa ay naging magkaibigan na. "Over the years, we found a way to love our enemies and Japan also found a way to go beyond reparations through aid, financing, and technology," wika niya. Nagbigay pugay din si Cayetano sa yumaong dating Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at sa kanyang pagsisikap na isaayos ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at United States of America noong nakaraang administrasyon. "I'd like to again pay tribute to Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe during the time when the Philippines and the US had a rough relationship under the Duterte administration. The Japanese stepped up and Prime Minister Abe played the role of bridging our relationship with the US," aniya.