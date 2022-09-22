Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,072 in the last 365 days.

Hontiveros warns: 'Inconsistent' rules on VAT exemption and zero-rating under CREATE Law threaten local enterprises

PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release
September 22, 2022

HONTIVEROS WARNS: 'INCONSISTENT' RULES ON VAT EXEMPTION AND ZERO-RATING UNDER CREATE LAW THREATEN LOCAL ENTERPRISES

Hontiveros calls on the Senate to address the "apparent inconsistency" between the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Law, and its Implementing Rules & Regulations (IRR), on VAT Exemption and Zero-Rating, which poses a threat to many domestic enterprises.

The deviations, according to her, "have directly and adversely affected the cost of doing business for 212 domestic industries, while potentially discouraging other domestic firms from registering with investment promotion agencies (IPAs)".

"It is the height of irony that while the President and other officials are trying to woo foreign investors, our tax laws are being interpreted in a way that will surely drive away investors in local businesses. We can't claim to be foreign-investor friendly while at the same disincentivizing foreign investments," Hontiveros said.

Through Proposed Senate Resolution (PSR) No. 219, Hontiveros asked the Senate to convene the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program to review Section 5 of the IRR and Revenue Regulations No. 21-2021.

"The interpretation contained in the aforementioned IRR as well as Revenue Regulations No. 21-2021 appears to be inconsistent with the language and spirit of NIRC Section 295 (D), as amended, which is to make VAT exemption on importation and zero-rating on domestic purchases available to both export and domestic enterprises," the resolution states.

The said IRR and issuance limit the scope and coverage of VAT exemption and zero-rating of purchases, contrary to CREATE's goal of granting VAT exemptions on importations and zero-rating on domestic purchases.

Hontiveros stressed that this "interpretation of the CREATE Law has, in effect, cancelled the eligibility of all domestic enterprises registered with the country's IPAs to avail of the VAT exemption on importation, as well as VAT zero-rating on local purchases."

"This disparity has to be examined promptly, so that the intended effects of the law may be fulfilled and our already overwhelmed local economy can be prevented from collapsing," Hontiveros concluded. ###

*Note: Please see attached PSR No. 219

You just read:

Hontiveros warns: 'Inconsistent' rules on VAT exemption and zero-rating under CREATE Law threaten local enterprises

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.