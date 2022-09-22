PHILIPPINES, September 22 - Press Release

September 22, 2022 Villar cites role of women in 'nation-building' Senator Cynthia A. Villar has acknowledged the significant role of women in nation building and lauded the National Federation of Women's Clubs of the Philippines (NFWCP) for helping empower them. Through the decades, Villar said the NFWCP has been at the forefront of women empowerment, enabling them to take greater part in national development. "The gender and development issues in the Philippines have made remarkable decisive steps for women's welfare with the help of the NFWCP," noted the senator. The Philippines is the highest-ranked country in the Asia Pacific on gender and equality. Established in February 5, 1921, the organization has united the Filipino women through the promotion of general welfare, mutual understanding and cooperation. It now at has around 5,000 active members nationwide. Aside from pushing women's right to vote in the country, Villar said the NFWCP had embarked on education for adult and children. Since 1935, the NFWCP has been establishing nursery and kindergarten in schools. They were also involved in putting up the Girls Scouts of the Philippines. Villar also said NFWCP has also pushed for inclusion of women in the police force and the armed forces, improvement of the welfare of women deprived of liberty through the establishment of the Correctional Institute for Women. It is also on the forefront of commemorating Women's Month. "NFWCP shall be forever etched with the many lives that you have touched," she emphasized in her speech during the 101st anniversary celebration of NFWCP. "At present, NFWCP works for environmental protection, education of the young through scholarships, and the extending credit to cooperatives," added Villar. Villar, kinilala ang ginagampanan ng mga kababaihan sa 'nation-building' KINILALA ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang mahalagang papel na ginagampanan ng mga kababaihan sa 'nation building' at pinuri ang National Federation of Women's Clubs of the Philippines (NFWCP) sa pagtulong na palakasin sila. Sa paglipas ng maraming dekada, sinabi ni Villar na nangunguna ang NFWCP sa women empowerment para sa mas malaking papel sa pambasang kaunlaran. "The gender and development issues in the Philippines have made remarkable decisive steps for women's welfare with the help of the NFWCP," giit ng senador. Pinakamataas ang antas ng Pilpinas sa Asia Pacific pagdating sa gender at equality. Itinatag noong February 5, 1921, pinagbuklod ng samahan ang Pilipinong kababaihan sa pamamagitan ng pagsusulong sa kanilang kapakanan, pagkakaunawaan at kooperasyon.Sa ngayon, meron silang 5,000 aktibong kasapi sa buong kapuluan. Bukod sa pagtutulak sa karapatan ng mga kababaihan na bumoto, sinabi rin ni Villar na pinangunahan din ng NFWCP ang pagtutulak sa edukasyon ng mga matatanda at bata. Simula 1935, nagtatayo na ang the NFWCP nursery at kindergarten sa mga paaralan. Kasama rin sila sa pagtatayo ng Girls Scouts of the Philippines. Ipinahayag ni Villar na isinulong din ng NFWCP na mapabilang ang mga kababaihan sa pulisya at sandatahang lakas, ang pagpapabuti sa kapakanan ng bilanggong babae sa pagtatayo ng Correctional Institute for Women. Pinangungunahan din nila ang pagdiriwang ng Women's Month. "NFWCP shall be forever etched with the many lives that you have touched," pagdidiin ni Villar sa kanyang pananalita 101st anniversary celebration of NFWCP kung saan siya ang guest speaker. "At present, NFWCP works for environmental protection, education of the young through scholarships, and the extending credit to cooperatives," dagdag pa ni Villar.