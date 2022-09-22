CBP Temporarily Closing Alburg Springs Port of Entry for Port Construction

ALBURG, VT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the temporary closure of the Alburg Springs, Vermont (VT) Port of Entry (POE) beginning on October 3, 2022, due to port construction. The temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety of travelers and officers during the construction periods between October 3 and October 21, 2022.

Construction will be completed in three phases, each lasting approximately seven days. Port hardening will include the installation of a permanent gate, rebuilding/resurfacing of primary lanes, and the removal of existing gates and concrete gate posts.

"Ensuring the safety of both travelers and CBP officers at CBP ports of entry is always paramount," said Boston Director of Field Operations Jennifer De La O. "The Alburg Springs port construction is the next step in strengthening CBP's operational security and protecting America's borders. To ensure all travelers' safety, CBP has decided to close the Alburg Springs POE temporarily. During this closure period, CBP encourages all commercial and passenger traffic to access one of the other local ports."

All commercial and passenger traffic will be diverted to other local ports of entry. These ports, all of which operate 24x7, include:

Highgate Springs, VT (approx. 18 miles from Alburg Springs)

Alburgh (Noyan), VT (approx. 8 miles away from Alburg Springs)

Champlain, NY (approx. 16 miles away from Alburg Springs)

