Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Child Rapist at Uvalde Checkpoint

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Uvalde Station arrested a convicted sex offender with an outstanding felony warrant, Sept. 20.

At approximately 6 p.m., agents conducting immigration inspections at the Uvalde Checkpoint, on U.S. Highway 90, encountered a man with an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. In 2020, the 51-year-old United States citizen was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, in Plainview, Texas. His criminal history also includes unlawful carrying of a weapon.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

