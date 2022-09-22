Traffic alert – Vt route 108 - Smugglers Notch

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 108 between Cambridge and Stowe is blocked in the area of Smugglers' Notch due to a stuck Tractor Trailer unit.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.