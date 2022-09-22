Traffic alert – Vt route 108 - Smugglers Notch
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 108 between Cambridge and Stowe is blocked in the area of Smugglers' Notch due to a stuck Tractor Trailer unit.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.