2nd Season of Drunk Mom Reviews is Back in Full Swing

This season, the wildly popular scripted YouTube show will be reviewing a number of notable new brands.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of Drunk Mom Reviews , actress Anne Stedman , is pleased to announce the 2nd season of her popular show is back in full swing.Drunk Mom Reviews is a scripted YouTube show that offers a fun, fresh new take on how to cleverly promote brands that Anne, the host and actress, loves. In each episode, Anne’s team thinks of unique and engaging ways to feature the products she is reviewing, never leaving any stone unturned when it comes to creativity and humor. Anne found inspiration to create Drunk Mom Reviews when she wanted to give her audience something fun and relatable to watch - instead of the same boring reviews every other influencer does.In the show’s most recent news, Anne is letting her current and future fans know that season 2 has now started, with new and incredible brands being reviewed each week. While shows are scripted, episodes are hilariously written, with comedy always being at the forefront. Season 2 of Drunk Mom Reviews is already turning out to be the funniest yet,” Anne says. “Our very first episode consists of me reviewing the Serwall Adirondack Chair -completely and utterly drunk. I can guarantee this is not something you want to miss!”To watch past and new episodes of Drunk Mom Reviews, please visit https://www.youtube.com/c/AnneStedmanOfficial About Anne StedmanWhile Anne Stedman was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, she made the move to Los Angeles to continue her dreams of being an actress after landing her first major role in Richard Linklater’s Newton Boys - while still in college UT. Anne went on to forge a successful career in film and television, working with legends like Clint Eastwood, and starring in hit shows, such as Modern Family. Anne most recently appeared in the hit Apple TV+ comedy Loot, alongside Maya Rudolph.