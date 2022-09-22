Women Doing It Big Celebrates 10th Annual Networking Conference featuring LisaRaye McCoy
Scottsdale, AZ — Women Doing it Big (WDIB) is excited to announce its 10th annual Women Doing It Big... and Men Do It Big Too Networking Conference & Retreat.SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Doing it Big (WDIB) is excited to announce its 10th annual Women Doing It Big... and Men Do It Big Too Networking Conference & Retreat. This 3-day weekend experience begins on Friday, December 9th, and culminates on Sunday, December 11, 2022. It is held at the luxurious Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, 6333 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85250. This elegantly appointed accommodation is conveniently located 15 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).
This exclusive weekend honors Women Doing It Big! It is a top tiered event geared to educate, encourage, and empower everyone in attendance. WDIB has hosted an amazing group of celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs in the past including Vivica A. Fox, Chrisette Michele, Naturi Naughton, Master P, Lil’ Mo, Syleena Johnson, Kenya Moore, Elise Neal, Antonique Smith, and many more! This year, WDIB will feature a live interview and keynote with the 2022 WDIB honoree LisaRaye McCoy!
To celebrate their 10th year milestone, WDIB will feature ten plus celebrity speakers, ten plus expert master classes, and ten plus after dark networking events for women and men. There is a varied range of registrants from across the globe, including over 300 influential women, men, celebrities, influencers, and anyone with an entrepreneurial mindset. The festivities include a Friday Welcome Dinner, Saturday All-Black Affair, and a Women Doing It Big Awards Dinner featuring Celebrity Performances, DJ, and a live band. All attendees will be treated to a “Best Care” Chicken & Waffles Sunday Brunch, Rare Affair Celebrity Fashion Party, and more. For the men, WDIB will have exclusive “Man Cave” events, Cigar Lounge, and men only classes.
According to the WDIB founder, Tiana Von Johnson, “You stop growing when you stop learning, hence, everyone with a strong desire to learn more, network, and live their purpose and passion in BIG way is encouraged to attend.” Learn from experts, unwind, have fun, network, make new friendships and business connections with powerhouse women and successful men at the BIG event!” WDIB is not your average conference, WDIB is an experience like no other that you do not want to miss, presented by Best Care Homes (BestCareHomes.com) and Rarity NYC (TheRarityBag.com).
Visit, WomenDoingItBig.com for more details or contact via phone at 201-800-0730 or email: Support@WomenDoingItBig.com.
