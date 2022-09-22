TORQ Sports Celebrates One Year: A Message From The Founder
On the anniversary of its creation, TORQ Sports president and founder Jake Baer reflects on the company's growth and future.
One thing has remained constant though, our commitment to innovating the way sports are played, captured, and enjoyed.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today officially marks one year since I started TORQ Sports. When I started the company, I truly had no idea what it would become, nor any idea of what products or services we would offer; I simply had a passion for sports, data, and media. I knew if I worked hard to find where those three industries intersected, I would eventually find a niche for the company.
— Jake Baer, President/Founder of TORQ Sports
At the time, I was still steadfast in my belief that I would play in the MLB and naively thought I could balance a startup with the rigors of training to play professional baseball. I had to make an adult decision to leave my playing career behind, or at least confine it to weekly slow-pitch softball games.
Since then, TORQ has recorded and live-streamed across 6 states, amassed over ten million views on our content, built a proprietary player database with thousands of entries, and formed several strategic partnerships.
I could not have accomplished much of anything without building and developing an unbelievable team. I'd especially like to thank Evan Reza, who has been my co-pilot for several months, handling our daily business operations. As I frequently tell him, “Evan, everything is operations.”
Much of what we do here at TORQ Sports changes, seemingly by the day. Ask anyone, including myself, what we do, and the answer will be different every time—sometimes, drastically so. One thing has remained constant though, our commitment to innovating the way sports are played, captured, and enjoyed.
My biggest takeaway from year one: find your life’s purpose and let it consume you. I have enjoyed every second of this journey—the sleepless nights, the support from friends and family, and most of all the opportunity to bring my vision to life.
Onward.
