HERZOG WINE CELLARS AND TIERRA SUR RESTAURANT WIN PRESTIGIOUS OXNARD AWARD

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 1903 by sugar magnate Henry Oxnard, the city that bears his name has grown to become one of California's best-kept coastal secrets. From a thriving industry of Fortune 500 companies (Amazon, Haas, Bayer, Volkswagen) and military bases to a strong collection of independent Mom & Pop shops and tourist attractions, the city has become a worldwide destination for those looking to enjoy Southern California lifestyle at a little less hectic pace. And it was into this bustling community that Herzog Wine Cellars and Tierra Sur decided to make their homes in 2005.

Since putting down roots in Oxnard, Herzog Wine Cellars has become the biggest winery in the area, producing several million bottles annually with international distribution. Tierra Sur restaurant and its Tasting Room have been recognized as one of the finest kosher restaurants in the world and attract tourists and foodies from across the globe on a daily basis. The Herzog family has also worked hard to integrate the company into the community in accordance with their family's philosophy of charity and strong roots.

The company has provided wine, donations, and staff for countless local charities and charitable events. They established the Ventura County Wine Trail to draw attention, not just to themselves, but to the burgeoning wine industry that had begun to appear all over West Ventura County. They set up a mentorship program with Pacifica High School, having their top culinary students intern at the restaurant until graduation, with an option to work in the acclaimed Tierra Sur kitchen upon receipt of their diploma. And that's just for starters.

And it is for this international attention and work in the community that Herzog Wine Cellars and Tierra Sur were awarded the Oxnard Award. Each year the Chamber of Commerce gives this prestigious award to a person or group or company that brings wide recognition to the city while also giving back and enriching the lives of the residents. Previous recipients include Grammy Award-winning rapper Anderson .Paak, the Dallas Cowboys, and Haas Automation.

In addition, Herzog and Tierra Sur received official recognitions from the US Congress, the California State Senate and Assembly, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, and the cities of Oxnard and Port Hueneme in a beautiful ceremony held at the historic Heritage Square in downtown Oxnard, hosted by the West Ventura County Business Alliance. The intimate ceremony highlighted businesses and individuals who stood out by doing their part to make the community a better place for everyone and helping those most in need. And it was in these stories from these other winners that inspired the Herzogs to create new initiatives and outreach to the community for the near future. The Herzog family has big plans for Oxnard, and working to make the community that has so generously supported them even stronger plays a big part in those plans. In the immediate future, to say thank you and show appreciation for the community, locals are invited to stop by for $1 wine tasting flights in the Herzog Tasting Room. The futures of the Herzog family and the City of Oxnard and intimately connected, and that is an exciting prospect.

ABOUT HERZOG WINE CELLARS

California-based Herzog Wine Cellars is a division of Royal Wine Corporation, a family-owned company and one of the largest producers of kosher wines in North America. Specializing in sustainable viniculture, Herzog offers more than 25 grape varieties in its award-winning wines, including brands like Baron Herzog and Jeunesse. The craftsmanship of Herzog wines is attributed to a 150-year legacy of wine making, passed down for nine generations from Czechoslovakia to the United States and now led by Head of Winemaking Operations David Galzignato.

