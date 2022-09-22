Greenberg Traurig's Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick Named Among Crain's New York's 'Hispanic Leaders'

From ‘primera' to ‘influencer,' as the first Hispanic woman to sit in a court of record in New York, and later the first Hispanic on the Court of Appeals, Ciparick is a trailblazer

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 21, 2022

Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Appeals & Legal Issues Group, was honored by Crain's New York Business on its "Notable 2022 Hispanic Leaders" list. Honorees are selected for their professional accomplishments and their records of powering change.

From "primera"(first) to "influencer," as the first Hispanic woman to sit in a court of record in New York State in 1978, and later the first Hispanic on the Court of Appeals, Ciparick is unquestionably a trailblazer. Today, she works diligently to create a pipeline of opportunities for Latinos. Of Puerto Rican descent, Ciparick was born in New York City, grew up in Washington Heights, graduated from Hunter College, and received her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law. Her work, passion for New York, and ethnic background uniquely position her to impact Latinos' access to justice.

Ciparick advises clients on appellate matters, litigation strategy, and mentors Greenberg Traurig's junior lawyers. She is an active member of Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative, including active participation in the firmwide SOMOS GT Latino Affinity Group, and of the Greenberg Traurig Women's Initiative, supporting the inclusion and advancement of women.

Ciparick chairs the State Board of Law Examiners, which administers the bar examination for New York. She was honored by the Gender Fairness Committee of the New York County Supreme Court, Civil Branch in June. Honorees are selected annually for their accomplishments, leadership, and service on and off the bench and contributions to the New York State Unified Court System. Ciparick was named to City & State's 2021 "Latino Power 100" list, which recognizes the most influential Latinos serving in public office, running businesses, leading nonprofits, and advocating for policy changes in New York.

Her prior positions and achievements paved the way for many Latinos in New York and beyond. Appointed judge of the Criminal Court of New York City in 1978 by Mayor Ed Koch and elected to the New York State Supreme Court in 1982, she was formerly senior associate judge, New York State Court of Appeals, appointed in 1993 by Gov. Cuomo; reappointed by Gov. Spitzer in 2007; staff attorney, Legal Aid Society, New York City ; assistant counsel, Judicial Conference, New York State; chief law assistant, Criminal Court, New York City; and counsel, Office of the New York City Administrative Judge.

As co-chair of the Justice Task Force and Independent Monitor tasked with reporting on the implementation of recommendations set forth in the "Report on Equal Justice in the New York Courts," she strives to secure the elimination of racial and ethnic disparity in the court system. A Latino Judges Association member, Ciparick helped establish a foundation to provide law student scholarships and her work under a previous New York City administration continues to be influential. Ciparick chaired the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary and helped elevate a significant number of diverse New Yorkers to judgeships, recruiting "as many Hispanics as she could."

During her tenure on the Court of Appeals, she wrote some of the court's most significant decisions, breaking new ground on issues such as school funding, the separation of church and state, and the death penalty. Other noteworthy past experience includes serving as chair of the New York State/Federal Judicial Council (2009, 2010); on the Institute on Professionalism and the Law; and the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Ciparick serves on the New York State Indigent Legal Services Board, is a member of many bar associations, including the Puerto Rican Bar Association, and the permanent commission on Access to Justice. She also serves on the board of trustees of the New York Courts Historical Society. Among her many other memberships and affiliations, she is on the board of directors of the Office of the Appellate Defender and The Fund for Modern Courts.

