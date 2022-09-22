Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, September 22, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

New York City, United States of America


8:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.



Closed to media


National Capital Region, Canada


9:30 a.m.   

The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa.



Closed to media


2:00 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


3:00 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks in the House of Commons to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series.


4:15 p.m.   

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

