Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, September 22, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
New York City, United States of America
|
|
8:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media
|
|
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
9:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media
|
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
|
|
3:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks in the House of Commons to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series.
|
|
|
4:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c0526.html