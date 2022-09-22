Slim.AI Sets KubeCon Release for 2nd Annual Public Containers Report Highlighting Supply Chain Security Concerns as Momentum Builds with New Features, Industry Accolades

Ayse Kaya, Slim.AI data scientist and strategic analyst, to keynote at Kubecon North America: "What we learned dissecting the world's most popular containers"

Slim.AI, the Boston-based software supply chain security company, is planning release of its Second Annual Public Containers Report and announced that Ayse Kaya, the company's senior director of strategic insights and analytics, will present the findings during a keynote presentation at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America next month. Slim.AI representatives will also be on hand at KubeCon in Booth SU64 to demonstrate recent product enhancements and celebrate the market momentum the company has achieved since the beginning of the year.

The report will be available at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America. Anyone may sign up to receive the report by visiting the 2022 report landing page. The first report, released in 2021, is currently available for download.

Kaya, a data scientist and container enthusiast, will present "What We Learned Dissecting the World's Most Popular Containers" from the keynote stage at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Detroit on Wednesday October 26. Her team analyzed more than 100 of the world's most popular public container images using open source tools to better understand what developers encounter. They found a vast, varied and complex world that gives developers massive opportunities to scale but also presents risks to both security and productivity. Sharing data, visualizations and insights from the research, Kaya's keynote will demonstrate the current paradox in software supply chain practices, especially the trade-offs teams make between "developer experience" and "production readiness."

Kaya will also present, "A Day in the Life of a Base Image: The Evolution of Vulnerabilities in the Most Popular Containers," on Tuesday, October 25 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Additionally, Mritunjay Sharma, member of the technical staff at Slim.AI will participate in a panel discussion on making Kubernetes workloads more secure titled "Say Hi to the New Couple in Town - DockerSlim and Kyverno." This talk will take place virtually on Monday, October 24 at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

*Slim.AI Momentum Milestones Include New Features and Industry Accolades*

Slim.AI is best known for its container optimization capabilities, stemming from the popularity of the open source project, DockerSlim. Since this spring, the Slim.AI Continuous Supply Chain Security Solution, built to leverage the power of DockerSlim, has added new features, tooling and a better developer experience with a focus on teams and organizational use cases.

Specifically, Slim.AI recently unveiled two new features—Automated Container Optimization and Multi-Scanner Vulnerability Reports—to help developers stay current with vulnerabilities uncovered by multiple scanners and then automatically optimize their containers to make them as safe as possible by removing unused code, binaries and files before shipping them to production.

Additionally, Slim.AI has received numerous industry accolades attesting to the platform's innovative feature development. Slim.AI has been recognized as the "Most Innovative Container Solution of 2022" by the Tech Ascension Awards, ranked in "The 10 Hottest DevOps Startups of 2022" by CRN and named among Intellyx analyst Jason Bloomberg's "Seven Top Black Hat Innovators" after the eponymous conference in August.

Recent news highlights at Slim.AI include:



A design partnership with Tel Aviv-based BigID to address supply chain security issues

An expanded advisory board, with supply chain security experts Cory Scott and Trevor Rosen

Launch of an early access program for enterprises seeking to continuously analyze and optimize containers, improve container security and minimize software supply chain risk

Joining the Docker Extension Program

Learn More About Slim.AI:



*About Slim.AI*

Slim.AI helps developers create, build, deploy and run their cloud-native applications more efficiently and securely. The unique approach used by Slim.AI moves the focus on container optimization upstream in the DevOps lifecycle, giving developers the tools they need to author, manage and ship production-ready containers efficiently and effectively. More information at https://slim.ai and @SlimDevOps.

