Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of RCKT, STOR, RCOR, and OCSL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 /

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RCKT and Renovacor, Inc. whereby RCKT will acquire Renovacor in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $2.60 per share.

If you are an RCKT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

STORE Capital Corporation STOR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STOR to GIC and funds managed by Oak Street for $32.25 per share in cash.

If you are an STOR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RCOR and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. whereby Rocket will acquire Renovacor in an all-stock transaction for an implied value of approximately $2.60 per share.

If you are an RCOR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation OCSL

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OCSL and Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc.

If you are an OCSL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

