UK-Based Canterbury Christ Church University Deploys YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Archiving to Serve Three Locations with a Digital Compliance and Archival Solution

United Kingdom-based Canterbury Christ Church University, a long-standing customer of YuJa, Inc., has again expanded its educational technology stack with the addition of YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Archiving at its locations across Canterbury, Kent, England. YuJa Himalayas enables institutions to manage large data workloads in a secure, compliant, and discoverable manner, identifying compliance issues and helping institutions manage risk. Users can review and search video conference recordings, search visual content and archive video content in one location.

The institution started its relationship with YuJa, Inc. in 2019 after an extensive tender process for a site-wide lecture capture product that integrates with its Blackboard Virtual Learning Environment. Last year, the institution consolidated several educational technology tools to YuJa's single, unified platform, expanding its use cases and simplifying the video and media creation, storage and distribution process.

In addition to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas, the institution has implemented the Zoom Connector and Blackboard Collaborate in its ed-tech ecosystem. Both products integrate with the Video Platform to enable automatic imports of recordings to the user's media library in YuJa.

"Our goal is to serve institutions as a central hub for all of their video and media content, and then to provide a robust toolset that helps simplify processes while working seamlessly with other tools," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "Instructors can quickly align permissions, ensure compliance, and provide a more scalable environment for media storage, playback and archival."

YuJa has a strong and growing presence in the United Kingdom, including with Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge University, Cambridge Judge Business School, London School of Economics, University of Reading, and others.

ABOUT CANTERBURY CHRIST CHURCH UNIVERSITY

Located in Canterbury, Kent, England, Canterbury Christ Church University is a public university with approximately 15,000 students based at locations across Kent, including in Canterbury, Medway (as part of the Universities at Medway partnership) and Tunbridge Wells. As well as being Kent's largest center of higher education for the public services, the university also offers academic and professional programs, including doctorates and research degrees in the arts, humanities and social and applied sciences.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

