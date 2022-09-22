New Orleans Local Author, D.M. Bourgeois, Celebrates Thrilling Launch of New Mystery Novel

Misguided Revenge, the follow-up to the author's breakout novel, Slipping Into Darkness, is another thriller based on a web of deceit and misperceptions.

NEW ORLEANS (PRWEB) September 21, 2022

D.M. Bourgeois is a proud local author who is chilling readers nationwide. The Crown Point native is celebrating the launch of her second novel, Misguided Revenge, on Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gattuso's Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar in Gretna, Louisiana. The new novel is her second book since the highly celebrated 2020 release, Slipping Into Darkness, which was a finalist for the 2021 Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award.

Misguided Revenge tells the gripping story of eerie events surrounding Fleming Cemetery in Lafitte, Louisiana. The main character, Evan "E.R." Cortez, is a game warden who finds himself caught in a meshwork of deception and distorted reality when his partner, Liam, calls him to Fleming Cemetery one night before suddenly disappearing. As he investigates his partner's disappearance, he realizes there may be some truth to the local cemetery's ghost tales.

With the help of his grandfather, Griff, and Charley Ann, a girl holding the few clues to Liam's disappearance, the trio unveils a sinister plot of revenge while racing against time and battling the impending landfall of Hurricane Ida.

Bourgeois will be celebrating the launch of Misguided Revenge on September 24 at Gattuso's Neighborhood Restaurant and Bar, located in Gretna's historic district at 435 Huey P. Long Avenue (five minutes from downtown New Orleans). The event starts at 11 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. Her book launches have a distinct character that always reflects an aspect of her novels and the area she knows and loves. One book signing for 2020's Slipping Into Darkness offered walking sticks to the attendees, a nod to the novel's character Abby, whose adventure begins with a "magnetic attachment to a hundred-year-old walking stick."

"Misguided Revenge was delightfully suspenseful," writes Charisse Zanca in her review, "The vivid descriptions of the cemetery and Jean Lafitte create an immersive experience that heightens the sense of mystery throughout." The novel revisits some characters from her previous work, Slipping Into Darkness, and Zanca notes that these recurring characters "reward readers while presenting a story which stands marvelously on its own."

"The story's delivery is well-paced, evokes emotion at all the right times, and allows the reader to participate in the mystery as it unfolds in front of them," Zanca adds.

Early readers have also praised her portrayal of dynamic characters that grow due to their strengths and use the bonds of family and friendship to overcome their trauma.

Mystery and suspense lovers everywhere can experience the intrigue of Misguided Revenge in paperback or as an e-book through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major booksellers.

Her previous novel, Slipping Into Darkness, was a finalist for the 2021 Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award. The award, and the Killer Nashville International Writers' Conference that sponsors it, seek to "discover and honor the best books [of the year] that incorporate the elements of mystery, thriller, and suspense in numerous genres."

Bourgeois' work has been regarded as faithful to the area her stories take place in. Born and raised in New Orleans, Bourgeois now lives in Crown Point, LA, with her husband, Glenn. She's Louisiana-educated, a graduate of Nicholls State University in Thibodeaux. Unsurprisingly, she commands her prose with an intimate knowledge of the shadows and mysteries found in every corner of Southeast Louisiana.

https://dmbourgeois.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_orleans_local_author_d_m_bourgeois_celebrates_thrilling_launch_of_new_mystery_novel/prweb18913111.htm