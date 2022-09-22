Submit Release
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces September Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (the "REIT") NXR announced today the declaration of the September 2022 distribution.

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable October 14, 2022 to unitholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

The REIT's distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 109 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 10.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 58,519,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 20,724,000 Units.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379 or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.


