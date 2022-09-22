FDLE arrests Palm Bay officer on charges of lewd or lascivious battery

September 21, 2022PALM BAY, Fla. – FDLE agents today arrested Sheridon Edward Archer, 23, on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, a felony.

Archer is charged of having sexual relations with a 13-year-old female. He was employed with the Palm Bay Police Department at the time of the crimes.

The investigation began on September 18, 2022, when FDLE was contacted by Palm Bay PD after they learned of the allegations.

Agents found that Archer contacted the teenager through a social media app and met the victim for sex on two separate occasions, each time while he was on duty.

Archer was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 18th Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://secureflorida.org/Family-Safety/BPParents.htm.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

