Traffic Advisory for September 24 and 25, 2022
Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA's website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.
Open Streets Dorchester - Saturday, September 24, 2022
“Tow Zone No Stopping Saturday” signs on the following streets:
- Dorchester Avenue, both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Freeport Street
- Leedsville Street, both sides, from Adams Street to the parking lot opposite #71 Leedsville Street
Mission Hill Road Race - Saturday, September 24, 2022
“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police, Special Event Saturday 7:00AM to 1:00PM” on the following streets:
- St. Alphonsus Street, both sides, from Tremont Street to Calumet Street
- Calumet Street, East side (even side), from St. Alphonsus Street to Hillside Street
The Mission Hill Road Race route is (starting at 9 a.m. for walkers and 10 a.m. for runners):
- St. Alphonsus Street at Puddingstone Park
- left onto Hillside Street
- left onto Pontiac Street
- right onto Cherokee Street
- left onto Hillside Street
- right onto Parker Street
- right onto Wensley Street
- left onto Bucknam Street
- right onto Lawn Street
- right onto Hayden Street
- left onto Fisher Avenue
- right onto Parker Avenue
- left onto Calumet Street
- straight onto Iroquis Street
- left onto Sachem Street
- right onto Parker Hill Avenue
- right onto Parker Hill Street
- right onto Hillside Street
- left onto Darling Street
- right onto Pequot Street
- right ton Oswald Street
- left onto Hillside Street, and
- right onto St. Alphonus Street into the Park.
Open Newbury Street - Sunday, September 25, 2022
“No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs at the following locations:
- Newbury Street, both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- Berkeley Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Clarendon Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Exeter Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
- Fairfield Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Gloucester Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
- Hereford Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station
Brian Honan 5K and the annual Allston/Brighton Parade will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022
“Tow Zone No, Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs at the following locations:
- Brighton Avenue, North side, outbound roadway, from Malvern Street to Cambridge Street
- Cambridge Street, both sides, from Brighton Avenue to Washington Street
- Faneuil Street, South side (park side), from opposite Adair Street to opposite #365 Faneuil Street
- Tremont Street, North side (school side), from Washington Street to Tip Top Street
- Washington Street, both sides, from Cambridge Street to Oak Square
The Brian J. Honan 5K Road Race route is (starting at 12 p.m.):
- Brighton Avenue at #181, heading westerly
- left onto Cambridge Street
- right onto Washington Street
- turn around point near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairbanks Street, and
- reverse direction and return to #181 Brighton Avenue.
The Allston Brighton Parade route is (starting at 1 p.m.):
- Brighton Avenue at Harvard Avenue
- Union Square to Cambridge Street
- Brighton Center to Washington Street, and
- to Oak Square.