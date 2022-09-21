Traffic Advisory for September 24 and 25, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA's website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Open Streets Dorchester - Saturday, September 24, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Saturday” signs on the following streets:



Dorchester Avenue, both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Freeport Street

Leedsville Street, ​both sides, from Adams Street to the parking lot opposite #71 Leedsville Street

Mission Hill Road Race - Saturday, September 24, 2022

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police, Special Event Saturday 7:00AM to 1:00PM” on the following streets:



St. Alphonsus Street, both sides, from Tremont Street to Calumet Street

Calumet Street, East side (even side), from St. Alphonsus Street to Hillside Street

The Mission Hill Road Race route is (starting at 9 a.m. for walkers and 10 a.m. for runners):

St. Alphonsus Street at Puddingstone Park

left onto Hillside Street

left onto Pontiac Street

right onto Cherokee Street

left onto Hillside Street

right onto Parker Street

right onto Wensley Street

left onto Bucknam Street

right onto Lawn Street

right onto Hayden Street

left onto Fisher Avenue

right onto Parker Avenue

left onto Calumet Street

straight onto Iroquis Street

left onto Sachem Street

right onto Parker Hill Avenue

right onto Parker Hill Street

right onto Hillside Street

left onto Darling Street

right onto Pequot Street

right ton Oswald Street

left onto Hillside Street, and

right onto St. Alphonus Street into the Park.

Open Newbury Street - Sunday, September 25, 2022

“No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs at the following locations:



Newbury Street, both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Berkeley Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Exeter Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street, both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street, both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Brian Honan 5K and the annual Allston/Brighton Parade will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022

“Tow Zone No, Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” signs at the following locations:



Brighton Avenue, North side, outbound roadway, from Malvern Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street, both sides, from Brighton Avenue to Washington Street

Faneuil Street, South side (park side), from opposite Adair Street to opposite #365 Faneuil Street

Tremont Street, North side (school side), from Washington Street to Tip Top Street

Washington Street, both sides, from Cambridge Street to Oak Square

The Brian J. Honan 5K Road Race route is (starting at 12 p.m.):

Brighton Avenue at #181, heading westerly

left onto Cambridge Street

right onto Washington Street

turn around point near the intersection of Washington Street and Fairbanks Street, and

reverse direction and return to #181 Brighton Avenue.

The Allston Brighton Parade route is (starting at 1 p.m.):