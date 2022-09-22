Submit Release
Riverbend Prisoner Charged with Murder of Another State Inmate

DAVIDSON COUNTY – A state prison inmate has been charged with murdering another prisoner, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On February 18th, at the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney Glenn Funk, TBI special agents began investigating the homicide of an inmate that occurred in the Riverbend Maximum Security Institute. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that inmate Robert Bryant was responsible for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Bradley Johnson.

On August 24th, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Robert Dewayne Bryant (DOB 08/11/1970) with one count of First Degree Murder. Bryant was served with that warrant today and was booked at the Davidson County Jail.

