Dr. Susan Spell-Evans’ Racial Discriminatory Case Against CPS Makes its Way to United States Supreme Court
Mother of four continues her long-term battle of gaining custody back of her children who were wrongfully taken by Child Protective Services.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Susan Spell-Evans is taking her case against Child Protective Services to the highest court, The US Supreme Court. A few years back, Dr. Susan lost her kids to a lengthy custody battle with her ex. Dr. Susan formerly obtained a settlement from Los Angeles County after proving that Los Angeles social workers lied under oath and falsified evidence. The mother is now taking her case to the Supreme Court having claims of CPS excusing and allowing physical punishment to African American children. Her case, Susan Spell v. Los Angeles County Department of Family Services, will be addressed by the court on September 28th, 2022.
Dr. Susan’s case is of high importance because of its power to set a precedent to protect parents across the nation from racially discriminatory CPS targeting. The lawsuit states: “Petitioner respectfully seeks a writ of certiorari to review the refusal of the state courts of California to rectify an award of child custody based on unconstitutional racial discrimination, and also based upon misrepresentations to the state courts that deprived Petitioner of due process of law.” Supreme Court intervention is taking place due to the violation of constitutional law. The first principle violated being the use of racially discriminating theory to award child custody and second was the Petitioner’s due process was denied by the court. Dr. Susan Spell-Evans is prepared to fight against the current injustice found in the Child Protective Services system.
Case Name: Susan Spell, M.D., v. County of Los Angeles, et al.
Case Number: 2:15-CV-07775
